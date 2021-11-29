₹5 crore sanctioned for modernisation of Kasaragod railway station area

KASARAGOD

29 November 2021 19:10 IST

An amount of ₹5 crore has been sanctioned under the Kasaragod Development Package for modernisation of the Kasaragod railway station area which is part of the State Highway.

The technical approval for the project was given by the District Level Technical Committee meeting of the Kasaragod Development Package chaired by District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand. The project is being implemented by the Public Works Department.

The section from Kasaragod railway station to Thailangadi will be upgraded. As part of the project, a modern bus stand and a roadside park will be set up in front of the railway station. The rest of the area will have parking facilities, including gardens. Trees on both sides of the road will be protected and parking facilities provided.

Kiosks will be set up in parking lots. Tiled sidewalks, culverts and handrails will be installed on both sides of the road. A state-of-the-art street lighting system and a solar powered display system will also be set up as part of the project.

Kasaragod Development Package special officer E.P. Rajamohan; finance officer M. Sivaprakashan; and engineers Mohammad Muneer Vadakkumbadi and K.S.P. Vinod Kumar participated in the meeting.