₹5 crore for Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium development

Finance Department has accorded administrative sanction for ₹5 crore to install flood lights, gallery pavilion, warming up track and fencing at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, said M. Noushad, MLA. The Public Works Department is the implementing agency for the renovation project. Due to inadequate facilities including the lack of flood lights, international matches were not held at the stadium of late. “It was one of the major football stadiums in Kerala and Kollam has hosted Santosh Trophy, National Games football competitions and various international tournaments many times in the past. Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium will be equipped for international matches once renovations are completed,” said Mr Noushad. At present construction work spending an allocation of ₹42.23 crore in the 2016-2017 budget is nearing completion. Construction of Olympian Suresh Babu Memorial Indoor Stadium, international standard synthetic track and renovation of existing swimming pool are the ongoing works. A phase of the stadium development will be complete with the now sanctioned flood lights, pavilion, fencing and warming up track. Olympian Suresh Babu Memorial multi-purpose indoor stadium is coming up on the one acre 43 cents plot of land allotted to the District Sports Council behind the Mahatma Ayyankali statue near the Stadium. It will be a stadium with global standards that can be used for any indoor games. The indoor stadium complex will also have dressing rooms, restrooms, toilet complexes, VIP rooms and a press gallery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.