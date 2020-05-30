5 cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

30 May 2020 00:06 IST

62 quarantined persons under observation at hospitals

Five more Non-Resident Keralites quarantined in Pathanamthitta were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the district to 42, including 17 persons cured of the disease.

A 28-year-old pregnant nurse, who came to her home at Malayalappuzha from Saudi Arabia on May 8; a 21-year-old woman medical scribe who reached her home in Rani from Chennai on May 16; a 30-year-old man of Pramadom who came from Punjab on May 21; a 39-year-old man who came to his home village of Thannithode from Thane in Mumbai on May 27; and a 39-year- old man hailing from Vazhamuttom who came to the Thiruvananthapuram international airport from Kuwait on May 29 were the five persons tested positive on Friday. The man who came from Kuwait was tested positive on his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram and was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital there.

Clinical examination results of all 236 throat swab samples received from the virology laboratory in Alappuzha on Friday were negative.