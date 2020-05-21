5 cases in Malappuram, one in Palakkad

Air India Express flight IX-350 from Muscat landing at the Karipur airport with 186 passengers on Thursday.

MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD

21 May 2020 23:30 IST

All patients came from outside the State

Five more persons have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram on Thursday.

Among them was a 24-year-old woman who returned from Abu Dhabi. The others were a 21-year-old man who returned from Kuala Lumpur, a 59-year-old man who returned from Kuwait, and two middle-aged men who returned from Mumbai. All of them were shifted to Government Medical College, Manjeri.

In Palakkad district, a 64-year-old man who returned from Chennai tested positive for the virus on Thursday. A native of Pattambi, the man returned from Chennai on May 17, and entered into institutional quarantine at Muthalamada.

186 return from Muscat

As many as 186 expatriates from Muscat returned to Karipur on Thursday afternoon on Air India Express flight IX-350. The passengers included 184 Keralites and one person each from Tamil Nadu and Mahe. Eight of them were senior citizens above the age of 65. There were 36 children and 31 pregnant women among the passengers.

A team of officials led by SP (Crime Branch) K.V. Santhosh Kumar, District Medical Officer K. Sakeena, Deputy Collector J.O. Arun, COVID-19 Liaison Officer M.P. Shahul Hameed and Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao received the passengers.

Among the passengers, 64 were from Malappuram, 62 from Kozhikode, 24 from Palakkad, 14 from Kannur, three each from Ernakulam, Kollam, Thrissur and Wayanad, two each from Kasaragod, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram, and one each from Alappuzha and Idukki.

Eight of them had health issues and were admitted to different hospitals. Four people from Malappuram had COVID-19 symptoms and were admitted to Government Medical College, Manjeri.

As many as 68 of the passengers were sent to different COVID care centres. Officials said 110 were asked to go into home quarantine.