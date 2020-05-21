Kerala

5 cases in Malappuram, one in Palakkad

Air India Express flight IX-350 from Muscat landing at the Karipur airport with 186 passengers on Thursday.

Air India Express flight IX-350 from Muscat landing at the Karipur airport with 186 passengers on Thursday.  

All patients came from outside the State

Five more persons have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram on Thursday.

Among them was a 24-year-old woman who returned from Abu Dhabi. The others were a 21-year-old man who returned from Kuala Lumpur, a 59-year-old man who returned from Kuwait, and two middle-aged men who returned from Mumbai. All of them were shifted to Government Medical College, Manjeri.

In Palakkad district, a 64-year-old man who returned from Chennai tested positive for the virus on Thursday. A native of Pattambi, the man returned from Chennai on May 17, and entered into institutional quarantine at Muthalamada.

186 return from Muscat

As many as 186 expatriates from Muscat returned to Karipur on Thursday afternoon on Air India Express flight IX-350. The passengers included 184 Keralites and one person each from Tamil Nadu and Mahe. Eight of them were senior citizens above the age of 65. There were 36 children and 31 pregnant women among the passengers.

A team of officials led by SP (Crime Branch) K.V. Santhosh Kumar, District Medical Officer K. Sakeena, Deputy Collector J.O. Arun, COVID-19 Liaison Officer M.P. Shahul Hameed and Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao received the passengers.

Among the passengers, 64 were from Malappuram, 62 from Kozhikode, 24 from Palakkad, 14 from Kannur, three each from Ernakulam, Kollam, Thrissur and Wayanad, two each from Kasaragod, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram, and one each from Alappuzha and Idukki.

Eight of them had health issues and were admitted to different hospitals. Four people from Malappuram had COVID-19 symptoms and were admitted to Government Medical College, Manjeri.

As many as 68 of the passengers were sent to different COVID care centres. Officials said 110 were asked to go into home quarantine.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:35:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/5-cases-in-malappuram-one-in-palakkad/article31644844.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY