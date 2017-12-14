₹49.75 crore master plan for Kanampuzha river revival

A master plan for the revival of the Kanampuzha river and development of various eco-tourism spots along the river bank envisages works estimated at ₹49.75 crore in the first phase.

The master plan to enrich the nearly defunct river system starting from Ayyappanmala here and ends at the Adikadalayi estuary envisages works to increase water flow in the river and agricultural revival in areas along the riverbanks.

The plan proposes projects to encourage cultivation of rice in an estimated 165 acres of paddy fields in the areas.

Development of irrigation systems by constructing bunds is also included in the master plan. Other works proposed in the plan include construction of a walkway along the river from Chelora to Thazhe Chovva, solar lights on either side of the river, planting of trees as part of soil conservation activities on either side of the river and protection of the river banks using coir geotextile and development of Adikadalayi beach as a tourism spot.

Master plan handed over to CM

An official press release here said Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, who is also MLA of the Kannur assembly constituency, handed over the master plan to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on December 13. Kannur Corporation Mayor E.P. Latha was also present.

The plan to revive the river which was largely defunct for years Kanampuzha was kicked off on May 14 when local people and volunteers totalling over 5000 had participated in a mass drive to clean the 9.5 km stretch of the river which was being used as a waste dump.

The mass cleaning drive had been initiated by the Minister as his constituency development project. The master plan was prepared by the Minor Irrigation department.

The river conservation plan envisages conversion of the river into a water resource.

The master plan was prepared after the draft projects were discussed in a workshop on October 3 which was inaugurated by Water Resources Minister Mathew T. Thomas.

Farmers, tourism experts, people’s representatives and officials participated in the discussion for finalising the works to be included in the master plan.