4,969 new cases, test positivity 8.17%

The State reported 4,969 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, when 60,851 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative case burden of the State to 6,88,409 cases.

Test positivity rate went below 10 and stood at 8.17%

The State also reported 4,970 recoveries on the day, taking the active case pool of the State to 58,155 cases. The cumulative recoveries reported by the State till date is 6,27,364 .

Death toll

With the addition of 27 more deaths to the official list on Thursday, the State’s cumulative toll stands at 2,734. Pathanamthitta reported seven of these deaths, Alappuzha and Kozhikode four each, Kollam and Malappuram three each while Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Iddukki, and Kannur reported one death each.

Official figures put the number of critically ill COVID patients in the State, who are currently undergoing treatment in ICUs in various hospitals at 827, with 220 requiring ventilator support.

Of the 4,969 new cases reported on Thursday, 4,870 are locally acquired infections, with the authorities unable to trace the source of infection to a known source in 541 cases. The number of health-care workers who contracted the infection is 47. In 99 cases, the authorities have reported a history of travel outside the State.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported 585 cases, Malappuram 515, Kottayam 505, Ernakulam 481, Thrissur 457, Pathanamthitta 432, Kollam 346, Alappuzha 330, Palakkad 306, Thiruvananthapuram 271, Kannur 266, Idukki 243, Wayanad 140, and Kasaragod 92 cases.