496 test positive in Palakkad

As many as 496 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Palakkad district on Saturday. When 287 of them contracted the disease through direct local contacts, the source of infection could not be traced in 207 cases.

District officials said that among the new cases were two health workers. The district saw 458 infected persons recovering from the disease on Saturday.

Meanwhile, District Collector D. Balamurali extended the prohibitory orders issued under CrPC 144 in the district until November 15. Mr. Balamurali said that all existing restrictions in public gatherings would continue for two more weeks in view of COVID-19.