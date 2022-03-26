496 new COVID cases in State

Kerala logged 496 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, when 16,883 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

As on Saturday, there are 4,051 patients with COVID-19 (active cases) in the State. A total of 693 people were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 12 % of the active cases are currently hospitalised

On Saturday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State fell to 426 cases. New hospital admissions on the day was 71.

On Saturday, the State declared 3 COVID deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 138 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 67,772. Of these, 31, 989 (47.03 %) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65, 30,646 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 138 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 70, Kottayam 56, Kozhikode 43, Pathanamthitta 40, Kollam 29, Thrissur 29, Alappuzha 22, Kannur 19, Idukki 15, Malappuram 11, Palakkad 10, Wayanad 10 and Kasaragod 4 cases.