495 more to State’s load that gets lighter by the day

850 recovers from the disease, 5,433 active cases

Kerala reported 495 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, when 15,561 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool declined further and as on Monday, there are 5,433 patients with COVID-19 (active cases) in the State. A total of 850 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 11% of the active cases are currently hospitalised

Hospitalisations due to COVID-19 continue to decline. On Monday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State is 625. New hospital admissions on the day was 64.

On Monday, the State declared two COVID deaths, which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 22 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 67,363. Of these, 31, 616 (46.9 %) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,27,645 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 117 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 79, Kottayam 68, Kozhikode 45, Idukki 33, Thrissur 30, Kollam 31, Alappuzha 18, Malappuram 17, Kannur 15, Pathanamthitta 13, Palakkad 12, Wayanad 13, and Kasaragod 4 cases.