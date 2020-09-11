494 test positive in capital

492 get disease through contact, 15 health workers infected

The capital district recorded 494 COVID-19 cases on Friday with local transmission accounting for almost all of the cases.

The official death toll also rose to 132 with three more deaths being confirmed by the National Institute of Virology as due to the disease. These include the deaths of a 75-year old woman, who hailed from Pappanamcode; 47-year old Pattom native, and a 66-year old Kilimanoor-native woman.

Barring the cases of two Tamil Nadu natives which are being treated as imported ones, as many as 492 cases were due to local transmission. These included 15 health workers. Worryingly, the incidence of infection without any known sources remained high with 81 such cases being reported on Friday. These include cases in several parts of the State capital including Ulloor, Muttathara, Poonthura, Karamana, Nalanchira, Thirumala, Vikas Bhavan, Balaramapuram, Enchakkal, Pachalloor, Vallakadavu, Manacaud, Manikyavilakom, Valiyasala and Pettah. Other cases emerged from Vattappara, Kanjiramkulam, Ayira, Thonnakkal, Attingal, Kadakkavoor, Chenkal, Pirappancode, Aruvikkara and Peringamala. Despite remaining pandemic-free until July end, COVID-19 cases continued to mount in Attingal.

Those who were diagnosed with the disease on Friday included workers of a textile shop and a car showroom in Attingal, and a shopping mall in Thiruvananthapuram city. The latter is known to have last reported for work on September 4.

308 recover

With 308 people recovering from the illness, the number of active cases in the district stood at 4,927. As many as 1,085 people were ordered to go into quarantine on the day. There are currently 3,649 people who are being monitored in hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms.

Containment zones were declared in Punnakkamugal and Chanthavila; Bhajamadam in Kadakkavoor grama panchayat; Ambalathinvila Lakshaveedu (SC Colony area) and parts of Office ward in Vilavoorkkal grama panchayat; Idathara and Manjamala in Pothencode grama panchayat; Kallazhi in Varkala municipality; and parts of Vattaparambu and Kamukinkottukonam in Ottasekharamanagalam grama panchayat.