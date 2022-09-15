4.9 kg gold compound seized at Karipur

Staff Reporter MALAPPURAM
September 15, 2022 21:40 IST

Customs officers at Karipur airport on Thursday seized 4.9 kg of gold compound from an unclaimed baggage that came from Dubai three days ago. Two IndiGo airline officials were found to have been involved in the gold smuggling and were booked.

Customs sources said the seizure was made after they found an IndiGo airline staffer behaving suspiciously in the airside and tampering with a baggage.

Sajid Rahman, senior executive ramp supervisor of IndiGo at Karipur, Zamil, customer service agent, were booked. Customs sources said the duo had been involved in several incidents of gold smuggling.

Sajid was found to have been changing the tag of the international baggage and placing it along the domestic baggage so as to avoid Customs check. The unclaimed baggage was identified as that of one Ashkarali from Wayanad. Although the Customs wing summoned him, none turned up to claim the baggage.

On examination, gold compound weighing 4.9 kg was found wrapped in a cloth belt and socks. After extraction, 4.411 kg gold was recovered. Customs officials said it would fetch ₹2.26 crore.

