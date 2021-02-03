489 new cases in capital

The district reported 489 new COVID-19 cases and 571 recoveries on Wednesday, the district administration said. The active case pool stands at 4,308.

The death toll in the district, as per the latest available data, has touched 747. Of the new cases, local transmission accounted for 384 cases, while the list also included two health workers who tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, 1,551 more people were quarantined in the district on Wednesday as part of the measures put in place to prevent the spread of infection. This takes the number currently in quarantine to 22,996. As many as 1,010 people completed the quarantine period on Wednesday.