488 new cases in capital, 365 recover

Thiruvananthapuram’s COVID-19 case graph went up by 488 on Saturday. With 365 people recovering from the illness, the number of active cases in the district stood at 4,548.
The COVID-19 death toll mounted to 544 as the pandemic claimed four more lives in the district. The deceased were an 82-year old woman who hailed from Puthukulangara, a 75-year old man who hailed from Manacaud, a 66-year old woman who hailed from Poonthura and a 65-year old man who hailed from Vilappilsala.
10 health workers
Ten health workers were among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, sources said.
The district administration placed 1,935 people under quarantine, taking the number of people being supervised for COVID-19 symptoms to 28,553.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath