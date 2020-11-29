Kerala

488 new cases in capital, 365 recover

Thiruvananthapuram’s COVID-19 case graph went up by 488 on Saturday. With 365 people recovering from the illness, the number of active cases in the district stood at 4,548.

The COVID-19 death toll mounted to 544 as the pandemic claimed four more lives in the district. The deceased were an 82-year old woman who hailed from Puthukulangara, a 75-year old man who hailed from Manacaud, a 66-year old woman who hailed from Poonthura and a 65-year old man who hailed from Vilappilsala.

10 health workers

Ten health workers were among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, sources said.

The district administration placed 1,935 people under quarantine, taking the number of people being supervised for COVID-19 symptoms to 28,553.

