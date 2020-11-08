488 cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

08 November 2020 22:49 IST

482 get the disease through local transmission

The district reported 488 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 578 recoveries on Sunday. Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 482 contact cases, four persons without any known source and two health workers.

The Health Department also confirmed that the death of a 70-year-old Ayoor resident is due to COVID-19. While Kollam Corporation logged a considerable number of new patients, Kottankara, Thodiyoor, Perinad, Adichanallur, Karunagappally and Kulasekharam are among the places that reported several contact cases.

A 38-year-old Edamulakkal resident and 25-year-old Chathannur resident are the heath workers who contracted the infection. Patients with no known source include a 67-year-old Kottarakara resident and three others from Thazhava aged 50, 44 and 44. The district currently has 18,632 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 3,77,756. While 900 people completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 92,112 primary and 7,677 secondary contacts of the positive cases. At present the district has 6,294 active cases.

