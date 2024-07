A total of 486 persons have been killed in wild animal attacks in Kerala between 2019-20 and 2023-24.

In the year 2023-24, as many as 22 people have been killed by elephants, while one person was mauled to death by a tiger in the State. Attacks by other wild animals accounted for 71 deaths.

The statistics were revealed by Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav while replying to a question by Haris Beeran, MP, in the Rajya Sabha.

