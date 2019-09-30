4,804 houses built in Kottayam

As part of its efforts to make Kottayam a zero homeless district, the authorities have completed construction of 4,804 houses in Kottayam at a cost of ₹110.11 crore.

A meeting to review the progress of the Life Mission project in Kottayam on Monday also decided to kick-start the third phase of construction in Kottayam. Of the 4,804 houses, as many as 1,085 houses were built in the first phase and 2,213 houses were handed over to the landless people in the second phase. The remaining 1,506 houses were completed under the PMAY project.

Addressing the meeting, Cherian Philip, Coordinator of the Nava Keralam Action Plan, urged the authorities to make use of the nature-friendly construction techniques. He also called for collective action to make Kottayam zero homeless district.

C.S. Renjith, Development adviser to the State government urged the elected representatives to take the lead in identifying the suitable locations for building houses.

District Collector P. K. Sudheer Babu presided over the meeting while N. Subhash, district coordinator of Life Mission presented the report. C.K. Asha, MLA, District Panchayat president Sebastian Kulathungal were also present.