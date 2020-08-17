48 positive cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

The district reported 48 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 89 recoveries on Monday. Among the patients are 45 contact cases, two NRIs and the last one had travelled from Karnataka.

Two health workers, a 31-year-old Vellimon resident and 22-year-old Kundara resident also contracted the virus through contact. While the first case is a staff of Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam, the other health worker has been working at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The district currently has 8,114 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 36,940. While 331 persons completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 9,064 primary and 2,371 secondary contacts of the fresh cases. Currently five COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (CFTCs) are functioning in Kollam at Valakam, Sasthamcotta, Vilakudy, Asramam and Chandanathope.