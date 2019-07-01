48 local bodies to drive waste management

The State-Level Monitoring Committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has approved a government proposal recommending development of 48 local bodies in the State as model civic bodies for effective solid waste management.

The directive was issue as a follow-up of the NGT order dated April 25 which highlighted the need to have successful models for management of municipal solid waste, plastic, biomedical waste and other waste across the country.

Local bodies

The local bodies in the State that will be developed as successful models within a period of six months to one year include Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kozhikode Corporations. Attingal, Punalur, and Kunnamkulam municipalities.

Villages – Karakulam, Poovachal, Parassala (Thiruvananthapuram); Kadakkal, Chavara, Perinad (Kollam); Kulanada, Aranmula, Thumpamon (Pathanamthitta); Aaryad, Mararikulam North, Thamarakkulam (Alappuzha); Moonnilavu, Kadaplamattom, Poonjar (Kottayam); Adimali, Nedumkandam, Kumily (Idukki); Pampakuda, Chottanikara, Kalady (Ernakulam); Manalur, Parappukkara, Peringanam (Thrissur); Muthuthala, Sreekrishnapuram, Vellinezhi (Palakkad); Marancherry, Chaliyar, Thuvvur (Malappuram); Kunnummel, Kuttiyadi, Meppayur (Kozhikode); Meenangadi, Muttil, Vythiri (Wayanad); Pariyaram, Padiyur, Udayagiri (Kannur); Kinanoor, Bediadukka, Madikkal (Kasaragod).

The NGT had observed in its order that many States were yet to comply with the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, despite several earlier directives. It had recommended that States can adopt successful models available in some regions and come with a time-bound action plan.

Waste disposal

The model local bodies identified in the State have to ensure door-to-door collection of segregated waste from all households. The transportation of waste to processing or disposal facilities should be done only in covered vehicles. It should ensure source segregation of waste into biodegradable, non-biodegradable and domestic hazardous waste.

The model local bodies will have to install segregated litter bins in commercial and public areas at every 50-100 metres. There should be separate space for segregation, storage, decentralised processing of solid waste. The civic bodies should set up material recovery facilities under its jurisdiction.

It should establish common ore regional sanitary landfills, besides implementing scientific systems to treat legacy waste. There should separate storage, collection and transportation of construction and demolition waste. The local bodies will have to ensure zero plastic in public spaces and evolve a mechanism for collection, storage and disposal of plastic waste. The model civic bodies must ensure systems and introduce measures to check rampant pollution of water bodies including rivers and lakes.