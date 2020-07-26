48 in Idukki

IDUKKI

26 July 2020 23:11 IST

Forty-eight persons tested positive in the district on Sunday.

Those who got the disease through contact were 31 and the source of infection of two was untraced. Those untraced were a 49- year-old male special branch police official of Thodupuzha and a 61-year-old woman from Udumbanchola.

Those tested positive through local contact included the residents of Munnar, Edavetti, Karimkunnam, Thodupuzha, Mariyapuram, Nedumkandam. However, 31 people recovered on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising