Kerala

48 in Idukki

Forty-eight persons tested positive in the district on Sunday.

Those who got the disease through contact were 31 and the source of infection of two was untraced. Those untraced were a 49- year-old male special branch police official of Thodupuzha and a 61-year-old woman from Udumbanchola.

Those tested positive through local contact included the residents of Munnar, Edavetti, Karimkunnam, Thodupuzha, Mariyapuram, Nedumkandam. However, 31 people recovered on Sunday.

Jul 26, 2020

