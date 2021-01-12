479 positive cases in Thrissur

Thrissur

12 January 2021 22:59 IST

464 get the disease through local transmission, 432 people recover

A total of 479 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Tuesday while 432 people recovered from the pandemic.

An official bulletin issued here today said there are 5,108 active cases in the district and 93 people from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts.

So far 79,439 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 73,777 people have recovered.

According to the official statistics, 464 people, including seven health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Tuesday.

Of them, 75 people are above the age of 60 and 39 children are below the age of 10.

In all, 3,671 people are under home care. In all 78 people were admitted to the hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

A total of 6,434 samples were collected for the test on Tuesday.

Collector’s directive

Thrissur Collector has ordered to intensify restrictions at various tourist centres in the district as rampant COVID-19 guideline violations have been noticed in many places.

He asked the sectoral magistrates and the police to register cases and levy fines from people who violate the pandemic guidelines.

No tourist will be allowed to beaches after 6.30 p.m.. People even from other districts visit the beaches in the district.

Children, elderly people and pregnant women are strictly prohibited from entering beaches.

Six months at least

“People are ignoring the restrictions as COVID vaccine has arrived.

But they should understand that it will take at least six months to vaccinate everyone in the district,” the Collector said.