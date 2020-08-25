4,76,390 students apply for Plus One admission

As many as 4,76,390 students have applied for Plus One admission this year.
Online submission of applications concluded at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Of the applicants, 4,20,139 students have created candidate log-in. The remaining 56,251 are yet to do so. They have time till 5 p.m. on September 4 to create the candidate log-ins.
The maximum number of applicants is from Malappuram district — 80,890. The least is from Wayanad — 12,330.
Of the 4,76,390 applicants, 4,21,895 are those who have cleared the SSLC examinatiobs. As many as 39,335 are from the CBSE stream and 3,887 have passed the Class 10 ICSE exams, while 11,273 have cleared other equivalent examinations.
Trial allotment
Trial allotment will be held on September 5. The first allotment will be on September 14 and the main allotment will come to a close on October 6.
Supplementary allotment will be held from October 9 to 31, and the admission process will conclude that day.
