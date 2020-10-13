476 cases in Kottayam

475 persons infected through local contact, 478 recoveries

KOTTAYAM

With Changanassery, Kottayam and Erattupetta municipalities recording a sharp increase in positive cases, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases remained high on Tuesday.

Apart from one person who returned from another State recently, all 475 persons were infected through local contact. Of the infected persons, the infection source of 38 patients was yet to be traced.

While the fresh cases in Changanassery municipality shot up to 67, Kottayam and Erattupetta municipalities recorded 57 and 52 new cases each. The spread of the disease continued to be alarming in several local bodies including Panachikadu-15, Chemp and Thiruvarp-13, Chirakkadavu, Ettumanoor municipality, Kanjirapally-12, Vaikom municipality, Parathodu-11, Kallara and Kanakkari-10.

With 478 recoveries, the district currently has 5,469 active cases. Presently, 18,355 persons are undergoing quarantine in the district.