4.71 lakh applications for Plus One single-window admission

Revised admission schedule published

As many as 4,71,278 applications have been received for Plus One higher secondary single-window admission till Monday evening, the deadline for submitting applications online.

Of the total number of applications, 4,27,117 were from students who had passed the SSLC applications. The number of applications from students who had passed the CBSE Class X exams and wanted to migrate to the State syllabus for higher secondary studies was 31,615, and that from ICSE students 3,095.

The maximum number of applications was from Malappuram – 80,022. Kozhikode followed with 48,065, and Palakkad with 44,722. There were 41,481 applicants from Thrissur.

The least number was from Wayanad – 12,510.

In Malappuram, of the total applicants, 76,444 were SSLC applicants and 2,351 those from the CBSE stream. The maximum number of CBSE applicants was from Ernakulam district – 4,489. Thrissur followed with 3,544 applicants.

Kozhikode had the second highest number of applications from those who had passed SSLC – 44,769, followed by Palakkad with 41,556.

The last date for submitting applications was July 18. Delay in publishing the CBSE results led the High Court to extend the deadline till Monday to allow CBSE students an opportunity to apply for Plus One admission too.

Since the application window was extended to Monday, the Plus One admission schedule has been revised.

Trial allotment for the merit quota under single-window admission will be held on July 28. The first allotment will be on August 3, and the three-phase main allotment will conclude on August 20. Plus One classes will begin on August 22, as per a circular issued on Monday.

The supplementary allotment will run from August 23 to September 30.

In the sports quota, the main phase first allotment will be on August 3, while the main phase last allotment will be on August 17. Online registration for the supplementary allotment will begin on August 20. The last date for submitting applications will be August 23. The supplementary allotment is on August 25, and the last date for admission is August 26.

In the community quota, applications will be given away from August 1. The rank list/select list will be published on August 9, and admissions will begin the same day. In the supplementary phase, applications will be given away from August 22, and the rank list/select list will be out on August 25. Admissions will begin the same day and close the next day. Any seats left vacant will be considered as general merit seats.

The main phase of management quota admission will get under way on August 6 and end on August 20. The supplementary phase admission will begin on August 23 and conclude on September 20. Any seats left vacant will be considered as general merit and will be published along with vacant seats for school/combination transfer.

In the unaided quota, the main phase of allotment will begin on August 6 and end on August 20. The supplementary phase admission will begin on August 23 and end on September 20.