47 new cases in Pathanamthitta

With 47 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district has gone up to 581 as on Monday.

An official bulletin released here in the evening said 86 persons have been infected through contacts, so far, and 13 of them tested COVID-positive on Monday.

With one more person cured of the virus infection on Monday, a total of 297 persons have been cured of COVID-19 in Pathanamthitta, so far, the bulletin said.

The total number of active SARS-CoV-2 cases in the district has been put at 283 as on Monday. Of this, 271 patients have been admitted to various hospitals in the district while 12 others are quarantined at hospitals outside the district.

As per the bulletin, 34 Non-Resident Keralites in the district have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. This is besides 13 other local transmissions, three of them with unknown source of infection, being reported from the district on Monday.

The virus infections through contacts of the infected persons being reported on Monday were from Thannithodu near Konni, Thukalasserry in Thiruvalla municipality, Kulashekharapathi in Pathanamthita municipality, Pandalam, Naranganam and Pathanamthitta town.

A total of 1,379 NoRKs have been placed in quarantine at 136 COVID Care Centres opened in different parts of the district as on Monday.

In quarantine

As per the bulletin, 5,754 persons have been placed in quarantine at various Corona Care Centres and houses in different parts of the district as on Monday. Of this, 2,419 people among them have come from various other States, 1,745 persons are those who came from abroad and 1,590 others are contacts of the infected persons..