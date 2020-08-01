Kerala

47 more cases in Kottayam

As many as 47 people including a resident doctor at the Government Medical College in Kottayam tested positive here on Saturday. Of these, 38 were contact cases. Ettumanur municipality, a COVID-19 cluster, reported nine cases while Changanassery, another cluster, witnessed two cases. Cases were also reported from Kottayam, Kumarakom, Kurichy and Madappally areas. Fifty seven people recovered from the disease. Total active cases in Kottayam is 557.

