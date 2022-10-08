47 more buses found violating safety norms in Kozhikode

MVD, police step up checking following complaints about speed limit violations

The intensified road checking by Motor Vehicles department (MVD) squads exposed safety rule violations and illegal fittings in 47 more buses in Kozhikode city on Saturday.

MVD officials said 34 of the examined vehicles were tourist carriages. With this, the total number of vehicles caught for various violations in the last three days has reached 81.

As planned earlier, inspections were held in private parking spots and stands to track vehicles that were reportedly kept off the road in an alleged bid to evade the ongoing special drive. The squads also inspected private buses following complaints that many drivers were allegedly engaged in road rage.

A total fine of ₹58,000 was collected from the accused drivers to compound minor offences. Those caught for serious offences were asked to produce their vehicles again for checking at the Chevayur testing ground.

The police also carried out vehicle checking in multiple locations in the city as part of efforts to expose maximum number of safety rule violations. Petty cases were registered against operators of 113 private buses. A majority of the cases pertained to speed limit violations, use of banned types of horns, and misbehaviour towards student passengers.