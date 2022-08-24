47 groups in action as part of State’s plastic-free coast project

‘Suchitwa Sagaram, Sundara Teeram’ also aims to rid seas of plastic

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
August 24, 2022 19:33 IST

Forty seven action groups have been formed across seven coastal LSGs in the district as part of ‘Suchitwa Sagaram, Sundara Teeram’, an ambitious project of the State government to make the sea and coast plastic-free.

The district-level coordination committee has decided to expedite various measures to restore the natural habitat as the second phase of the projects begins on September 18.

Each group will have minimum 25 volunteers and the plan is to ensure the services of 15,000 volunteers in 600 action groups. A collection box will be installed for every 200 meters and steps will be taken to install collection boxes or bags at 3,000 centres.

An extension of the project started in 2018 at Neendakara harbour, the current project will be carried out with the help of Clean Kerala Company and Haritha Karma Sena.

The first phase of the project focuses on raising awareness, and at present beach walks, candlelight processions, awareness drives, bike rallies, and family gatherings are going on. Poster making, painting, quiz and elocution competition are also being conducted as part of the campaign. Mayor Prasanna Ernest said that all plastic waste in the coastal areas coming under Kollam corporation would be removed by the end of August and the Attapukalam competitions would be organised in all parts. District panchayat would set aside funds for five coastal grama panchayats in Kollam to conduct various activities in connection with the project.

An intensive plastic disposal drive would follow the first phase of ‘Suchitwa Sagaram, Sundara Teeram’. Fishers, boat owners, voluntary organisations, political parties, and various government departments would participate in the campaign. Fisheries department was implementing the project in three phases that included awareness generation, waste collection-recycling, and follow-up campaign.

The department had earlier formed coordination committees in various local bodies to coordinate the activities with mass participation. The project would be extended to to 20 more harbours in the third phase.

