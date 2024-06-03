ADVERTISEMENT

47 children from Manipur resume schooling in Thiruvalla

Published - June 03, 2024 08:42 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Manipuri students who joined St. Thomas Higher Secondary School in Eruvellipra, near Thiruvalla, being accorded a reception at the school on Monday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

Far from their homeland, where survival has taken precedence over learning, they have embarked on a new beginning in their school life.

Forty-seven students from the Kuki community in Manipur resumed their schooling in Thiruvalla on Monday, thanks to an initiative by the Malankara Catholic Church. Coming from the riot-hit Chandel region, they will now continue their education at St. Thomas Higher Secondary School in Eruvellipra, Pathanamthitta.

According to school authorities, the church will cover the education and accommodation expenses of these vulnerable Manipuri girls until they complete their studies. This project is being led by Thomas Mar Koorilos, Metropolitan Archbishop of Thiruvalla.

“These kids, most of whom were affected by the riots in Manipur and living in refugee camps, were brought here by the Sathyam Ministries about a month ago. We have given them admission to different classes as it will provide them opportunities to learn, develop their skills, and heal the wounds of conflict. The Metropolitan will take care of all their educational expenses,” said Shaji Mathew, the headmaster of the school.

Before joining the school, the authorities conducted examinations in subjects like English and Mathematics to assess their academic level. “They will learn special English instead of Malayalam, while mingling with the native students is expected to help them learn to communicate in the local language over time,” added Mr. Mathew.

It was C.V. Vadavana, director of the Sathyam Ministries, who facilitated their travel to Kerala.

On their first day at school on Tuesday, the student group received a warm welcome from the students and staff. They also staged a tribal dance performance at the school.

