46th anniversary of Rajan’s arrest during Emergency observed

Whereabouts of the student’s body still shrouded in mystery

Staff Reporter

Kozhikode

This year marked the 46 th anniversary of the arrest of P. Rajan, a student of the then Regional Engineering College, Calicut, who was suspected to be a sympathiser of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), during the Emergency.

What happened to his body is among the questions still being posed by factions of the CPI(ML) as they observed separate commemorative meetings here on Wednesday.

According to T.V. Vijayan, district secretary, Marxist Leninist Party of India (Red Flag), Rajan’s family has a right to know what happened to him. Though there are unverified accounts of him being tortured to death in police custody, it remains unclear what happened to his body. “We have been raising this issue for long. However, there are no satisfactory answers,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Charles George, central committee member of the organisation, opened the memorial event held outside the central library in Kozhikode city. Imperialism and finance capital were the main contributing factors to all wars, including the ongoing one between Russia and Ukraine, he said. All the democratic forces should join hands to bring peace between the countries, Mr. George said.

K.N. Ramachandran, general secretary, CPI(ML) Red Star, opened a separate commemorative event organised at Kakkayam, where Rajan was reportedly detained by the police after his arrest. Mr. Ramachandran later spoke on “Current situation and the future of the Communist movement” at an event organised at the Sports Council Hall in Kozhikode city.