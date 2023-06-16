466 title deeds distributed at Pattaya Mela in Kollam

June 16, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

For 90-year-old Kunji, the title deed she received on Friday was not a mere document, but the end of a struggle that spans over 45 years. All these years, she had strived in vain to secure a title deed for her husband’s land, but each attempt was unsuccessful due to technical glitches.

She had continued to fight despite adversities such as the demise of her husband and advanced years. She came to the district-level Pattaya Mela at Chitara with her daughter, and the elderly women could finally clinch her dream leaning on a walking stick.

Kunji was one among the many happy faces at the auditorium where 466 title deeds were distributed. It includes 82 fishers belonging to the coastal belt from Pallithottam to Moothakara who had been residing there for 50 years. They were issued title deeds through ‘vathilpadi (doorstep) pattayam’ as the officials had visited their houses to accept the application. Kollam is also the first district in the State to implement the scheme.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who inaugurated the event, said ‘Revenue Janasabhas’ will be organised in each constituency to address land-related issues. “MLAs will chair the Janasabhas, while people’s representatives and officials will attend. Nodal officers will be appointed for follow-up in each constituency. A total of 1,22,000 title deeds were distributed in the State in two years. Land under various departments will be converted into public land through Pattaya Mission. Monitoring committees will be established for this purpose and the authenticity of certificates will be ensured. The government aims at providing title deeds for all. Unauthorised land will be reclaimed,” he said.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, who presided over the function, said that applications for title deeds will be processed in a timely manner. “The right to land will be protected and the government is with the commoners,” she said.

Among the 466 title deeds distributed, 200 were from Kottarakara taluk, 151 from Kollam, 52 from Punalur, 28 from Pathanapuram, 16 from Kunnathur and 14 from Karunagappally. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan, District Collector Afsana Parveen, Subcollector Mukund Thakur, district panchayat member Sam K. Daniel, block panchayat president Lathika Vidyadharan, representatives of local bodies and officials were among those present.

