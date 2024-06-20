46,587 ha crop lost in scorching summer: Minister

As much as 46,587 hectares (ha) of crop was lost in the State during the scorching summer this year, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad has said.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Thursday, the Minister said ₹257.12 crore direct loss and ₹118.69 indirect loss had been calculated. As many as 56,947 farmers had been affected by the drought-like conditions.

Drought and heat waves had affected rice, vegetables, plantain, fruits, pulses, cardamom, coffee, pepper, cocoa, areca, and coconut in the main agricultural districts of Idukki, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Thrissur.

Small and marginal farmers and other farmers who suffered crop loss to the extent of 2 hectares will be given compensation from the State Disaster Response Fund and the State share.