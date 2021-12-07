4,656 new cases in State

Exactly 50.5% of these have been reported in fully vaccinated persons

Kerala logged 4,656 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 67,437 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Exactly 50.5% of these new cases have been reported in fully vaccinated individuals, according to the Health department, while the proportion of new cases amongst unvaccinated individuals (those who are eligible for vaccination, age-wise) was 31.6%.

The proportion of those above 18 years of age, who have taken the first dose continues to hover at 96.6%, while the proportion of fully vaccinated persons have reached 68.4%.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,73,854 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State stands at 41,902 as on Tuesday, with the State adding 134 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on the day. This includes 28 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 106 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise, as on Tuesday is 12,267.

The State’s active case pool dipped further to 40,072 patients on Tuesday. A total of 5,180 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health department, only 8% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first-line/second-line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dropped below 600 for the first time in months to 599 patients while the number of patients requiring ventilator support declined substantially from 249 to to 208.

On Tuesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 271. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark. Though the total hospitalisations showed a spike on Monday, it declined slightly on Tuesday. At present, 4,714 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 776 cases,Thiruvananthapuram 705, Kozhikode 537, Thrissur 468, Kottayam 375, Kollam 374, Kannur 308, Pathanamthitta 227, Idukki 172, Wayanad 168, Alappuzha 165, Malappuram 163, Palakkad 130 and Kasaragod 88 cases.