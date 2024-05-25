4.65 lakh applications received for Plus One single-window admission in Kerala

Even as Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Saturday admitted to a slight difference between the number of students who passed the SSLC examinations this year and the availability of Plus One higher secondary seats in Malappuram, the number of applications received in the district for admission exceeded that of last year.

As many as 4,65,960 applications were received for Plus One single-window admission till Saturday, the last date for submitting applications online. Last year, 4.59 lakh students had submitted applications for admission. The number of students who cleared the SSLC examinations had increased by 7,701 from last year.

Of the 4,65,960 applications, 4,32,428 were from students who had passed the SSLC examinations. The number of applications from students who had passed the CBSE Class X exams and wanted to migrate to the State syllabus for higher secondary studies was 23,699 and that from ICSE 2,461.

This number too has fallen from that last year when the number of CBSE applicants was 25,350 and that from ICSE 2,627.

The maximum number of applications was from Malappuram – 82,434, up from 80,764 last year, indicating the demand for higher secondary seats in the district.

In Malappuram, where 79,730 students became eligible for higher studies, the number of higher secondary seats available is 33,925 in the government sector and 25,765 in the aided sector, taking the total to 59,690.

The number of applications in Kozhikode and Palakkad too has increased from last year. In Kozhikode there were 48,140 applicants, with Palakkad next with 45,222 applicants. There were 40,283 applicants from Thrissur. The number of seats available in these districts is 38,400, 31,560, and 33,360, respectively, in government and aided sectors.

The lowest number of applicants was from Wayanad at 12,087.

Of the total applicants in Malappuram, 79,637 were SSLC applicants, 2,031 from the CBSE stream, and 12 from ICSE. The second highest number of SSLC applicants was from Kozhikode - 45,597, followed by Palakkad with 42,850.

The number of students who had applied from other districts was 44,435, the highest being in Malappuram – 7,621.

The Minister who had been insisting all along that all students who passed the SSLC examinations would get opportunities for Plus One education said the problem in Malappuram would be addressed. He alleged that political moves behind the protests over Plus One seats would end with three rounds of allotment in the main phase and a fresh call for applications, following which the government would intervene if need be.