4.65 kg of smuggled gold seized at Calicut airport

January 12, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Customs seized 4.65 kg smuggled-in gold worth valued at ₹2.55 crore from two unaccompanied baggage pieces at the Air Cargo Complex of Calicut International Airport, Karipur, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The gold was found hidden in some home appliances sent by two persons.

While 2.324 kg gold was found hidden in a rice cooker and an air fryer in the baggage belonging to one Ismail Kannancherykandi from Kappad, 2.326 kg gold was seized from a juice maker, a rice cooker and a fan in the baggage belonging to Abdu Rauf Nanath from Arimbra.

Customs officials said that the gold was meant for some people outside Kerala.

A detailed investigation was on.