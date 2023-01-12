HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

4.65 kg of smuggled gold seized at Calicut airport

January 12, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Gold items seized by the Customs department at the Air Cargo Complex of Calicut International Airport, Karipur.

Gold items seized by the Customs department at the Air Cargo Complex of Calicut International Airport, Karipur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Customs seized 4.65 kg smuggled-in gold worth valued at ₹2.55 crore from two unaccompanied baggage pieces at the Air Cargo Complex of Calicut International Airport, Karipur, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The gold was found hidden in some home appliances sent by two persons.

While 2.324 kg gold was found hidden in a rice cooker and an air fryer in the baggage belonging to one Ismail Kannancherykandi from Kappad, 2.326 kg gold was seized from a juice maker, a rice cooker and a fan in the baggage belonging to Abdu Rauf Nanath from Arimbra.

Customs officials said that the gold was meant for some people outside Kerala.

A detailed investigation was on.

Related Topics

organized crime / gold and precious material / law enforcement

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.