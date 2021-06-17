464 test positive in Kottayam

588 new cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 464 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Thursday.

Of the fresh cases, all contracted the disease through local transmission. The daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of the district reported a further declined to 8.33%.

With 51 cases, Kottayam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Changanassery , which recorded 33 cases .

As many as 831 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 4,391. Meanwhile, 31,600 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamathitta, 588 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, all but three persons contracted the disease through local transmission. The contact source of two cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 11.8%.

With 57 cases, Naranamuzhy panchayat reported the highest number of cases, followed by Ezhamkulam with 46 cases . The disease, meanwhile, claimed three more lives in the district.

With 319 recoveries in the day, Pathanamathitta currently has 5,013 active cases.

(With contribution from bureau in Pathanamthitta)