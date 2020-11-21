464 new cases in Kollam

423 in Kottayam, 383 in Alappuzha, 216 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 464 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 681 recoveries on Saturday.

While 458 patients contracted the infection through contact, others include two NRIs, two cases with no known source, and two persons who had travelled from other States. The Health Department also confirmed that the death of a 47-year-old Vadakkumbhagam resident was owing to COVID-19.

Cases with no known source include a 73-year-old Kottarakara resident and 50-year-old Kadavoor resident. At present, the number of active cases in Kollam is 4,292.

Meanwhile, the department has instructed all the destitute and old age homes in the district to stay alert. Officials have been directed to ban visitors since there is a threat of transmission.

A 14-day quarantine will be mandatory for new residents and those returning after spending time outside the institutions..

8% TPR in Kottayam

As many as 423 persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Saturday. All but three contracted the virus through local contact. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was 8%. With 271 recoveries during the day, the district has currently 3,843 persons under treatment. Of the 31,921 affected persons, 28,015 persons have recovered so far. Kottayam continued to top the tally with 51 cases, followed by Madappally panchayat with 23 and Changanassery municipality with 22 cases.

5 deaths in Alappuzha

Alappuzha district logged 383 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. As many as 375 patients contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of seven others remains unidentified. One person who came from another State also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The district also recorded five COVID-19-related deaths, taking the official toll to 140.

Meanwhile, 919 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active caseload in the district stands at 7,261. Ward 5 in Karuvatta grama panchayat was declared as a containment zone.

Pathanamthitta caseload

As many as 216 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 196 contracted the virus through local contact. Among the local bodies, Adoor, Erathu, and Kadambanadu reported 15 cases each. With 200 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 1,908 active cases.

(With inputs from Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta bureaus)