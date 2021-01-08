462 new cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

08 January 2021 23:06 IST

433 in Pathanamthitta, 377 in Kollam, 341 in Alappuzha

As many as 462 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Friday

Of the fresh cases, 457 contracted the disease through local contact. The fresh cases also included 36 children and 87 people aged above 60.

With 54 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Changanassery with 31 cases.

Pathanamthitta

As many as 433 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, 418 people contracted the disease through local contact and among these, the contact source of 25 cases were yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Pandalam reported 38 cases, followed by Thiruvalla with 34 cases.

Meanwhile, the disease claimed three more lives in the district. The victims were identified as a 74-year-old Koyipram native, 48-year-old woman from Mallapuzhassery and a 90-year-old woman from Kottanad

Kollam

The district reported 377 new COVID-19 cases and 323 recoveries on Friday.

Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 369 contact cases, one person with no known source and six health workers.

A total of 815 people completed home quarantine on Friday.

Alappuzha

The district reported 341 COVID-19 cases and 366 recoveries on Friday.

The fresh cases include 331 people who contracted the disease through local transmission. The source of infection of another three persons remains unknown. Six persons who came from abroad and one from another State also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Idukki

A total of 301 positive cases were reported in the district with the Kattappana municipal area having the highest single day spike of 70 cases.

The grama panchayats with large number of cases were Kanchiyar, Adimali, Bisonvalley and Chakkupallom. The source of six COVID-19 cases was untraceble, said a release here.

(With contributions from Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Alappuzha and Idukki bureaus)