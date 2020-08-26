461 new cases in capital

106 prisoners test negative

The district reported 461 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, even as the death toll rose to 76 with 12 more recent deaths attributed to the disease.

Local transmission accounted for 445 of the new cases. The 12 deceased included eight men and four women aged between 26 and 85 from Palode, Parassala, Chirayinkeezhu, Karakkamandapam, Vattavila, Uriyakkode, Chenkal, Veliyannoor, Puliyanthole, Vattiyoorkavu, Puthukurichi, and Poovar. All of them had passed away in recent days.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 caseload included patients from across the district, including coastal areas and the regions adjoining the border with Tamil Nadu. Kulathur reported 11 cases while Panachumoodu, Karamana and Poovachal reported 10 cases each. Other areas included Venganoor, Nellimoodu, and Parassala, 9 each, Ooruttambalam, 8, Vallakadavu, 7, Amaravila, 6, and Poonkulam and Balaramapuram 5 each.

Meanwhile, 106 of the 115 prisoners at the Central Prison, Poojappura, tested negative on Wednesday during antigen tests for prisoners who had earlier tested positive. Thirty-five prison staff also tested negative, the Prisons Department said.

Containment zones

Containment zones have been declared at Lakshmi Nagar and Chaitanya Gardens in Kesavadasapuram ward and Rajaji Nagar in Thampanoor ward of the Corporation. The other new containment zones are Vadakkanad, Makkamkonam, Vedakkala and Kallidukku in Mylackal ward of Nellanad panchayat, and Pulimamkode ward of Perunkadavila panchayat.

Curbs relaxed

The district administration has announced further relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions in the coastal areas. Adhering to the pandemic protocol, shops can function till 7 p.m.

People who have recovered or tested negative will be granted permission to travel subject to conditions. Recovered patients should obtain a certificate signed by the medical officer, primary health centre. People who have tested negative should obtain a certificate from the testing centre. This certificate will be valid for seven days from the day of test. However, people in primary contact lists will not be allowed to travel until the quarantine period ends.

Minister in quarantine

Minister A.C. Moideen has gone into quarantine after ten staff members tested positive. The Minister has tested negative, a member of his staff said. The fifth floor of Secretariat Annexe-1, where his office is situated, has been closed down for disinfection.

Meanwhile, the police have decided to step up COVID-related inspections in view of Onam. Additional motorcycle and foot patrols will be deployed, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.