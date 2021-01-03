4,600 new cases, 25 deaths reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

03 January 2021 23:07 IST

4,668 persons recover, test positivity stays at 9.73%

Kerala reported 4,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, when 47,291 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload of the State to 7,75,852 cases.

Test positivity rate stayed unrelenting at 9.73%. Disease transmission has been continuing at a steady level throughout the State for the past several weeks.

The active case pool of the State now stands at 65,278 cases. With 4,668 recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 in the State has risen to 7,07,244.

The addition of 25 new deaths which occurred in the past few days to the official list on Sunday has taken the cumulative list of COVID-19 fatalities in the State to 3,141.

Kozhikode accounted for five deaths, Ernakulam and Thrissur four each, Kannur and Kottayam three each, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram two each, while Alappuzha and Idukki reported one death each.

In ICUs

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in the State who are being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State is 843, according to official reports, with 255 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the 4,600 new cases reported on Sunday, in 61 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel outside the State while 4,539 are locally acquired infections. Amongst the locally acquired infections, in 451 cases the source of infection remains untraced while the number of healthcare workers who acquired the infection is 49.

Among districts, Ernakulam continues to report the highest number of new cases daily with 728 cases, Malappuram 522, Kozhikode 511, Kottayam 408, Pathanamthitta 385, Thrissur 328, Kollam 327, Thiruvananthapuram 282, Alappuzha 270, Idukki 253, Palakkad 218, Kannur 179, Wayanad 148, and Kasaragod 41 cases.