ADVERTISEMENT

460 tribal students dropped out of school in 2023-24 academic year: Minister

Published - July 04, 2024 10:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Sivankutty explains in Assembly the steps taken by the State government to address the problem

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 460 students from the Scheduled Tribe community have dropped out of school in the 2023-24 academic year, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Thursday on steps to address the problem, the Minister said efforts were on to identify the fundamental reasons why these students had dropped out and address these.

Travel facilities

As part of this, various activities to promote study in their language had been launched. Activities and content had been arranged in textbooks and curriculum to suit all tribal groups. Travel facilities were being ensured through Vidyavahini project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers from the tribal communities were being posted in schools as mentor teachers to support the ST students in their studies. Special facilities had been launched through the community study centres for students to study in the evening. Services of tribal promoters were also being ensured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An amount of ₹681.12 lakh for 10 months (₹600 a month for 11,352 students) had been sanctioned to ensure travel facilities for students to commute from places without public transport to school.

Students who had dropped out or had not taken admission to school would be identified and bridging course held for them with the help of volunteers at special training centres. An amount of ₹121.5 lakh had been sanctioned for this for 10 months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US