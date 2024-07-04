GIFT a SubscriptionGift
460 tribal students dropped out of school in 2023-24 academic year: Minister

Sivankutty explains in Assembly the steps taken by the State government to address the problem

Published - July 04, 2024 10:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 460 students from the Scheduled Tribe community have dropped out of school in the 2023-24 academic year, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Thursday on steps to address the problem, the Minister said efforts were on to identify the fundamental reasons why these students had dropped out and address these.

Travel facilities

As part of this, various activities to promote study in their language had been launched. Activities and content had been arranged in textbooks and curriculum to suit all tribal groups. Travel facilities were being ensured through Vidyavahini project.

Teachers from the tribal communities were being posted in schools as mentor teachers to support the ST students in their studies. Special facilities had been launched through the community study centres for students to study in the evening. Services of tribal promoters were also being ensured.

An amount of ₹681.12 lakh for 10 months (₹600 a month for 11,352 students) had been sanctioned to ensure travel facilities for students to commute from places without public transport to school.

Students who had dropped out or had not taken admission to school would be identified and bridging course held for them with the help of volunteers at special training centres. An amount of ₹121.5 lakh had been sanctioned for this for 10 months.

