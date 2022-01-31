460 kg of ganja seized at Kodakara

Contraband found in lorry from A.P., three arrested

In one of the biggest hauls in the history of the Kerala Police, 460 kg of ganja was seized from Kodakara on Monday.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the case. The police said the contraband cost around ₹5 crore in the market.

A team of police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chalakudy, C.R. Santhosh, seized the ganja that was hidden under bundles of paper on a lorry. Three persons – Lulu, 32, from Kodungallur; Shahin, 33, from Wadakkanchery; and Saleem, 37, from Ponnani were arrested in the case. Shahin was involved in a case in which ₹50 lakh was robbed from a vegetable trader at Ollur 13 years ago, said the police.

Mission DAD

As part of a Mission DAD (Drive against Drug) in the Thrissur Range, the police have been inspecting vehicles for some time. The police intercepted the lorry, which was coming from Andhra Pradesh, on a tip-off received by Thrissur Rural Police Chief Aishwarya Prasanth Dongre.

The high-quality green ganja, brought from Anakappalle in Andhra Pradesh, was meant to be sold at an exorbitant price in the retail market. The police said many were now involved in ganja smuggling from other States to make easy money in the wake of the COVID-19-induced lull in the economy.