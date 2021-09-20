46 women cyclists reclaimstreets in a milestone event

Forty-six women of various age groups and on colourful bicycles came together in the city on Sunday as part of Fancy Women Bike Ride, an international event where women in fancy attire ride bicycles to promote the participation of their sex in environment-friendly transportation modes and for the sheer joy of cycling.

Thiruvananthapuram became the first city in the country to join the annual event that would be hosted by over 150 cities around the world this year, a statement from the Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE) said.

What started as a casual bike ride in Turkey nine years ago has evolved into a big movement with women from various backgrounds riding bicycles to claim more visibility and raise awareness of safe bike routes. Volunteers show their support by organising all-women bike rides simultaneously. Cities such as Paris, Vancouver, London, and Berlin are among those celebrating the event.

SHEROES and ICE’s women’s wing organised the ride that was flagged off by Olympian Padmini Thomas at Kowdiar square here on Sunday evening. The aim, the organisers said, was to create urban cycling infrastructure, plan bike-friendly services, and bring women together with a focus on mental and physical health.

Although the event is held once a year, women peer-to-peer initiatives continue all year around. Women organise cycling courses in their communities, group rides for the weekends, and cycling events for families with small children.