46-lakh Kudumbashree women to go ‘Back to school’

The ‘Back to School’ campaign, organised with support of the General Education department, will see the Kudumbashree neighbourhood group members return to classrooms on holidays from October 1 to December 10.

September 13, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Years after they stepped out of school portals, nearly 46 lakh Kudumbashree women will return to the campus next month.

The ‘Back to School’ campaign, organised with support of the General Education department, will see the Kudumbashree neighbourhood group members return to classrooms on holidays from October 1 to December 10.

The women will attend schools under each community development society (CDS) of the Kudumbashree. Nearly 2,000 schools in the State have been sanctioned for the campaign, intended to be the most expansive one organised by the Kudumbashree in connection with women empowerment.

It is aimed at strengthening the Kudumbashree three-tier structure, empowering neighbourhood groups to take up novel projects in keeping with possibilities of modern times.

The participants will include 20,000 area development societies, 1,071 CDS, 15,000 resource persons, Kudumbashree Snehitha, and members of various training group, employees of Kudumbashree State and district missions.

The campaign schedule will be a reminder of school days. Class time will be from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. There will be 15-minute assembly in the morning. The Kudumbashree theme song will be rendered at the assembly. Classes on five broad topics will be held after the assembly. These include lessons on organising, digital world, livelihood, and so on. There will be a 15-minute break before noon.

A 45-minute lunch break is part of the schedule. Small cultural programmes will be held during this time. The bell will ring after each period. The students hav to bring their own drinking water, lunch and snacks, school bag, smartphone, and earphones. Interested neighbourhood groups can don their uniform too.

