46 cases in Alappuzha

The district witnessed 46 COVID-19 cases and 50 recoveries on Sunday.

Local transmission cases formed the majority of the cases with 33 people contracting the disease through contact.

Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at Nooranad unit, one health staff member, seven people who came from abroad, two from other States, and a 46-year-old woman hailing from Thaikkal also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The Thaikkal native’s source of infection is unknown.

Among the contact cases, three persons from Kayamkulam were on the contact list of COVID-19 patients associated with the Kayamkulam market.

The rest of the contact cases are from Thamarakulam, Cheriyanad, Punnapra, Pattanakkad, Nooranad, Mararikulam, Panavally, Cherthala, Kanichukulangara, Neelemperoor, Alappuzha, Purakkad, Thaikkal, Kadakarappally, Chengannur, and Pathirappally.

50 recoveries

The health employee who was found to have contracted the disease is identified as an employee of General Hospital, Alappuzha.The 50 recoveries include 21 ITBP personnel and a health worker from Cherthala. The active COVID-19 cases in the district now stands at 807.