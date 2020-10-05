458 new patients in Kollam

KOLLAM

05 October 2020 20:44 IST

The district reported 458 new cases of COVID-19 and 283 recoveries on Monday.

While 451 patients contracted the infection through contact, others include five health workers, one person with no known source, and one who came from another State. The Health Department also confirmed that the death of an 82-year-old Vyakkal resident is due to COVID-19. The district currently has 18,176 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 2,29,320.

While 1,851 persons completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 47,101 primary and 6,636 secondary contacts of the positive cases. Currently, 17 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) are functioning in Kollam and the total number of active cases is 7,734.