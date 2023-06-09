4.58 lakh applications for Plus One single-window admission

June 09, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 4,58,773 applications were received for Plus One higher secondary single-window admission till Friday evening, the last date for submitting applications online.

The number of applications received was 12,505 less than that last year. The number of candidates who cleared the SSLC examinations this year had declined only by 5,434 from that last year.

Of the 4,58,773 applications, 4,22,497 were from students who had passed the SSLC examinations. The number of applications from students who had passed the CBSE Class X exams and were keen on migrating to the State syllabus for higher secondary studies was 25,350, and that from ICSE 2,627.

This number too has fallen from that last year when the number of CBSE applicants was 31,615 and that from ICSE 3,095. The drop is likely owing to the fact that the CBSE results were declared early this year and their higher secondary classes had also begun early.

The maximum number of applications was from Malappuram – 80,764, an increase from 80,022 last year, indicating the demand for higher secondary seats in the district. The total number of seats available in Malappuram after marginal seat increase and batch shifting is 65,906.

Kozhikode followed with 47,064 applicants, and Palakkad with 44,094. There were 38,868 applicants from Thrissur. The number of seats available in these districts is 42,132, 35,297, and 38,366, respectively.

The lowest number of applicants was from Wayanad at 12,004.

Of the total applicants in Malappuram, 77,784 were SSLC applicants, 2,006 from the CBSE stream, and 29 from ICSE. The second highest number of SSLC applicants was from Kozhikode - 44,492, followed by Palakkad with 41,591.

CBSE applicants

The maximum number of CBSE applicants was from Ernakulam district – 3,762, followed by Thrissur with 2,764 applicants. The number of applicants from other schemes was 8,299.

The number of students who had applied from other districts was 41,413, the highest being in Malappuram – 6,971.

